शिर्डी पोलीस मागणार भोंदू खरातचा ताबा

|
PBKS
163/9(20 ov)
|VS
|
GT
124/4(15 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(19 ov) 165
|VS
|
KKR
169/3(18.2 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
GSY
(20 ov) 198/6
|VS
|
IOM
158/4(20 ov)
|Guernsey beat Isle of Man by 40 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
UAE
(47 ov) 308/8
|VS
|
OMA
254(39.5 ov)
|United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 54 runs
|Full Scorecard →
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