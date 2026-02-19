VIDEO| मुंबईत 2027 मध्ये शिवसेनेचा महापौर

|
ZIM
178/7(20 ov)
|VS
|
SL
94/1(11.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(20 ov) 165/6
|VS
|
ITA
123(18 ov)
|West Indies beat Italy by 42 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(20 ov) 193/6
|VS
|
NED
176/7(20 ov)
|India beat Netherlands by 17 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(20 ov) 199/3
|VS
|
NAM
97(17.3 ov)
|Pakistan beat Namibia by 102 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.