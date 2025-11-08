खुर्चीसाठी भांडण, शोभा मधाळेंचं निलंबन

|
IND
52/0(4.5 ov)
|VS
|
AUS
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(20 ov) 167/8
|VS
|
AUS
119(18.2 ov)
|India beat Australia by 48 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NEP
(50 ov) 239/9
|VS
|
UAE
243/6(49.1 ov)
|United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
USA
(50 ov) 292/3
|VS
|
UAE
49(22.1 ov)
|USA beat United Arab Emirates by 243 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.