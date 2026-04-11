अंजनगाव पुतळा प्रकरणात 6 जणांना अटक, मोजणी अधिकाऱ्यांच्या कामात अडथळा

|
SRH
98/0(5.4 ov)
|VS
|
PBKS
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(20 ov) 201/8
|VS
|
RR
202/4(18 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
OMA
(50 ov) 218/9
|VS
|
NAM
223/9(49.3 ov)
|Namibia beat Oman by 1 wicket
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20 ov) 181/4
|VS
|
LSG
182/7(20 ov)
|Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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