तरुणींच्या धर्मांतराची मोडस ऑपरेंडी

|
RCB
194/2(15.3 ov)
|VS
|
MI
|Full Scorecard →
|
LSG
(20 ov) 164/8
|VS
|
GT
165/3(18.4 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
NAM
(49 ov) 198
|VS
|
SCO
199/3(38 ov)
|Scotland beat Namibia by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
CSK
(20 ov) 212/2
|VS
|
DC
189(20 ov)
|Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs
|Full Scorecard →
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