Iran Israel Attack | दुबईमध्ये हजारो पर्यटक अडकले, कसे येणार मायदेशी?

|
IND
195/4(20 ov)
|VS
|
WI
195/5(19.1 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
ZIM
(20 ov) 153/7
|VS
|
SA
154/5(17.5 ov)
|South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(20 ov) 212/8
|VS
|
SL
207/6(20 ov)
|Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(20 ov) 159/7
|VS
|
ENG
161/6(19.3 ov)
|England beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.