जमिनीवर डोळा, एफआयआर दाखल

|
RR
210/6(20 ov)
|VS
|
GT
199/7(18.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 162/6
|VS
|
DC
164/4(18.1 ov)
|Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
NAM
(50 ov) 268/7
|VS
|
OMA
274/7(49.1 ov)
|Oman beat Namibia by 3 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
CSK
(20 ov) 209/5
|VS
|
PBKS
210/5(18.4 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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