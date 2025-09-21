एसटी महामंडळात लवकरच 17,450 जागांसाठी मेगा भरती

|
ENG
154/8(20 ov)
|VS
|
IRE
60/2(7 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
110/3(13.1 ov)
|VS
|
IND
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
(20 ov) 168/7
|VS
|
BAN
169/6(19.5 ov)
|Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(20 ov) 188/8
|VS
|
OMA
167/4(20 ov)
|India beat Oman by 21 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
AFG
(20 ov) 169/8
|VS
|
SL
171/4(18.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.