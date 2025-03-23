मंचावर सगळेच आजी मी एकटाच माजी, सुजय विखेंची पुनर्वसनाची मागणी

|
NAM
142/7(20 ov)
|VS
|
CAN
55/1(5.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
50/3(5.3 ov)
|VS
|
CSK
|Full Scorecard →
|
RR
(20 ov) 286/6
|VS
|
SRH
242/6(20 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
RR
(20 ov) 286/6
|VS
|
SRH
242/6(20 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(20 ov) 220/6
|VS
|
PAK
105(16.2 ov)
|New Zealand beat Pakistan by 115 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.