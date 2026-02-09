सुनेत्रा पवारांकडून हॉस्पिटलमध्ये शरद पवारांच्या प्रकृतीची विचारपूस

|
CAN
213/4(20 ov)
|VS
|
SA
116/5(14.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
OMA
(19.5 ov) 103
|VS
|
ZIM
106/2(13.3 ov)
|Zimbabwe beat Oman by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SCO
(20 ov) 207/4
|VS
|
ITA
134(16.4 ov)
|Scotland beat Italy by 73 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
(20 ov) 163/6
|VS
|
IRE
143(19.5 ov)
|Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 20 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.