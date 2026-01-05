English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Marathi News
CONTACT US. Terms and Conditions. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • Marathi News
  • व्हिडीओ
  • केवळ SC SC, ST, OBC आणि EWSही खुल्या जागेसाठी पात्र, सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाचा आदेश

'केवळ SC 'SC, ST, OBC आणि EWSही खुल्या जागेसाठी पात्र', सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाचा आदेश

Jan 5, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
twitter

Latest Videos

इतर बातम्या

'Mr. फडणवीस....असेल आमचा वाचननामा, आमची वाचनसंस्कृती आ...

महाराष्ट्र बातम्या