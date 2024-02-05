VIDEO | गणपत गायकवाड प्रकरणानंतर पोलिसांच्या हालचाली; बंदूक परवान्यांची होणार पडताळणी

|
NZ
511
(144.0 ov)
|VS
|
SA
80/4
(28.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
439
(109.2 ov)
48/0
(7.0 ov)
|VS
|
AFG
198
(62.4 ov)
296
(112.3 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
AUS
(50.0 ov) 258/9
|VS
|
WI
175 (43.3 ov)
|Australia beat West Indies by 83 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
AUS
(38.3 ov) 232/2
|VS
|
WI
231 (48.4 ov)
|Australia beat West Indies by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.