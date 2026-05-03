'शक्ती कायद्याची अंमलबजावणी का नाही?'; तृप्ती देसाईंचा सवाल

|
UAE
308/8(47 ov)
|VS
|
OMA
|Full Scorecard →
|
IOM
(20 ov) 110/8
|VS
|
GSY
112/3(16.2 ov)
|Guernsey beat Isle of Man by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 159/7
|VS
|
CSK
160/2(18.1 ov)
|Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
RR
(20 ov) 225/6
|VS
|
DC
226/3(19.1 ov)
|Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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