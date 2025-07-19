शिंदेंच्या दिल्ली वारीवरून उद्धव ठाकरेंचा हल्लाबोल!

|
BRN
112/6(20 ov)
|VS
|
MAW
73/0(10.1 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
QAT
(17.4 ov) 101
|VS
|
SDA
100/7(20 ov)
|Qatar beat Saudi Arabia by 1 run
|Full Scorecard →
|
RWA
(19.4 ov) 102
|VS
|
BRN
105/2(17.2 ov)
|Bahrain beat Rwanda by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
BRN
(19 ov) 89
|VS
|
TAN
90/0(10.1 ov)
|Tanzania beat Bahrain by 10 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.