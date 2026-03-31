रिक्षाचालकानं चिमुकल्याला जमिनीवर आपटलं; धक्कादायक Video

|
CSK
(19.4 ov) 127
|VS
|
RR
128/2(12.1 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20 ov) 220/4
|VS
|
MI
224/4(19.1 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(20 ov) 201/9
|VS
|
RCB
203/4(15.4 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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