विक्रोळी पार्क साईट परिसरात दरड कोसळली; दरडीमुळे दोन जणांचा मृत्यू

|
AUS
172/7(20 ov)
|VS
|
SA
28/0(3.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(50 ov) 294/6
|VS
|
PAK
92(29.2 ov)
|West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
SA
(20 ov) 218/7
|VS
|
AUS
165(17.4 ov)
|South Africa beat Australia by 53 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(37 ov) 171/7
|VS
|
WI
184/5(33.2 ov)
|West Indies beat Pakistan by 5 wickets (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
