जळगावच्या वेल्हाळेमध्ये महाशिवरात्री निमित्त कपीलेश्वर महादेव मंदिरात 5 हजार 501 शिव पिंडीचे पूजन

|
BRN
205/6(20 ov)
|VS
|
QAT
25/1(3.1 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
175/7(20 ov)
|VS
|
PAK
|Full Scorecard →
|
USA
(20 ov) 199/4
|VS
|
NAM
168/6(20 ov)
|USA beat Namibia by 31 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NEP
(20 ov) 133/8
|VS
|
WI
134/1(15.2 ov)
|West Indies beat Nepal by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(20 ov) 175/7
|VS
|
SA
178/3(17.1 ov)
|South Africa beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
