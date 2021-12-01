Anand Rathi Wealth IPO opens Thursday: Check price band, subscription dates, and all you need to know

New Delhi: Anand Rathi Wealth’s initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscriptions on Thursday, December 2. The firm, which is a part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, is planning to raise Rs 660 crore with its IPO. On Tuesday (November 30), Anand Rathi Wealth revealed all the details, such as subscription dates, price band, and more, related to its IPOs.

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO Subscription Dates

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO will open for public subscription on December 2. The IPO will conclude on December 6, the company said.

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO Price Band

Anand Rathi Wealth has fixed the price band of Rs 530 to Rs 550 for its upcoming initial public offering.

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO Shares

The initial share sale is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.2 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Anand Rathi Wealth IPO consists of an offer for the sale of 92.85 lakh equity shares by Anand Rathi Financial Services. Another 3.75 lakh equity shares each by Anand Rathi, Pradeep Gupta, Amit Rathi, Priti Gupta, Supriya Rathi, Rawal Family Trust, and Feroze Azeez, and 90,000 equity shares by Jugal Mantri will be up for bid in the IPO. Also Read: Gold Price Today, Dec 1: Gold slips Rs 302, silver declines Rs 81

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO Details

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO includes a reservation of 2.5 lakh equity shares for employees. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale is expected to fetch Rs 660 crore, PTI reported. Also Read: GST collection in November tops Rs 1.30 lakh crore, 2nd highest since roll out

Live TV

#mute