Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says there won’t be any third wave of COVID-19. Here’s why

Billionaire investor and trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believes that India will no longer see the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “ I for sure will bet my money that there is going to be no third wave (of COVID-19 pandemic).”

He further said that the market need not worry about the slowdown due to the third wave. Jhunjhunwala explained, “No one predicted the two waves and now, everyone is ready to predict the third wave. The pace at which vaccination is going and at the rate at which we are getting herd immunity, I see no reason that there should be a third wave.”

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has gone across 28 crores on June 20, 2021. In total, 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses have been done through 38,24,408 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am of June 21. Also, 30.39 lakh vaccine doses were given to the people in the last 24 hours.

Jhunjhunwala further added that there won’t be any severe impact on the economy, however, some corrections can definitely be expected.

“Wave or no wave, Indian economy is much better prepared to face any kind of crisis. And I for sure will bet my money that there is going to be no third wave. All the smart people on social media are predicting the third wave and we are all getting fearful of it. We should maintain caution and take all care, but I do not think there is going to be a third wave…” he added.

