trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651631
NewsBusinessMarkets
BRIGHTCOM GROUP

Brightcom Group Stock Hits Lower Circuit After ‘Strong’ Q1 Results

Brightcom Group shares were trading at Rs 24.14, down 5 per cent on the BSE.

Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 01:07 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Brightcom Group Stock Hits Lower Circuit After ‘Strong’ Q1 Results

New Delhi: Brightcom Group stock was locked in at the lower circuit on Monday even after what the company claimed were strong first quarter results.

Brightcom Group shares were trading at Rs 24.14, down 5 per cent on the BSE.

Brightcom Group, the AdTech major, said it has put forward strong first quarter results for the quarter ended June 30.

The company reported a strong quarter ended June 30, 2023 with consolidated revenues of Rs1,690.32 crore and PAT of Rs 321.47 crore for Q1 FY23-24.

Consolidated revenues for Q1 rose by 14.16 per cent Y-o-Y and PAT for Q1 rose by 15.96  per cent Y-o-Y.

Notably, EBITDA for Q1 also rose by 14.49 per cent Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.59 for Q1 2023-24 compared to1.37 in Q1 2022-23, about 16 per cent increase.

The company's Return on Equity (ROE), calculated on an annualised basis, is approximately around 17.6 per cent.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train