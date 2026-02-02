Budget 2026: F&O trading gets costlier, How Jane Street case shaped Budget 2026 tax

New Delhi: One of the most talked-about parts of Union Budget 2026 was the sharp increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures & Options (F&O) trades. Traders, brokers and markets reacted strongly — with stock indices sliding and brokerage stocks under pressure — but behind this tax change lies a structural concern that regulators and policymakers have been grappling with for over a year.

The Jane Street Incident: What Really Happened

In mid-2025, India’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), took the rare step of barring the global trading firm Jane Street — and related entities — from participating in Indian securities markets, accusing it of expiry-day manipulation in index options that harmed retail investors in the process. SEBI found that Jane Street used coordinated cash, futures and options trades to influence index prices, booking massive profits while others lost in F&O markets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The probe stemmed from a U.S. legal case, in which Jane Street alleged rival Millennium Management had taken its algorithms; that matter drew SEBI into a deep investigation of derivatives trading behaviour in India. In its interim order, SEBI confiscated nearly Rs 4,844 crore in alleged unlawful gains from Jane Street, marking one of the harshest regulatory actions against a foreign firm.

The episode exposed a worrying trend: India’s equity derivatives market had grown exponentially — at one point accounting for a very large proportion of global derivatives volume — and a handful of high-frequency and algorithmic trading firms were dominating activity. Retail traders, who make bets on price movements without true ownership of stocks, were disproportionately on the losing side.

Why This Matters for Budget 2026

Ahead of the Budget, the government and tax authorities were considering ways to curb excessive speculation and address systemic risk in F&O markets. The Jane Street episode amplified concerns that:

A small number of sophisticated entities could move markets unfairly

Excessive algorithmic turnover created volatility and reduced confidence

Retail investors were frequently losing money while professional players profited

Against this backdrop, the government decided to raise STT on F&O sharply in Budget 2026.

What Changed in the Budget

Under the revised STT rules included in the Finance Bill 2026:

STT on futures was increased from 0.02 percent to 0.05 percent

STT on options premium and exercises was raised to 0.15 percent from 0.1 percent or 0.125 percent earlier

This means trading derivatives just got significantly more expensive — by about 150 percent in some cases — especially for high-frequency and short-term traders who enter and exit positions multiple times a day.

Budget’s Intent: Moderation Over Mania

Government sources explained the policy shift — while framed as a revenue-raising measure — is also about reducing unhealthy speculation and systemic risk. At a post-Budget press meeting, the Revenue Secretary noted that the huge scale of F&O trading (many times India’s GDP) justified taxing it more heavily to discourage purely speculative activity.

This reflects a policy shift in Budget 2026:

From “financial casino” behaviour toward more real, long-term investment

From speed-driven derivatives churn to stable, transparent markets

From retail losses to consumer protection and market fairness

Immediate Market Reaction

The response was swift. On Budget day, Indian markets saw extreme volatility:

Sensex and Nifty slid sharply on concerns about higher trading costs and lower liquidity

Brokerage and exchange stocks dropped materially as investors assessed the impact of costlier F&O trading on profits

Brokers warned that higher STT could reduce volumes — hitting revenue derived from derivatives trading — since many firms earn up to 70–80 percent of their broking income from these instruments.

Looking Ahead

The broader implication of this Budget chapter is that India’s policymakers are trying to rebalance market participation:

Encouraging retail and long-term investors

Reducing overreliance on high-frequency strategies that amplify volatility

Strengthening market structures to protect smaller participants

In a sense, the Jane Street saga served as a cautionary example of how unregulated exploitative strategies can distort markets — and Budget 2026 used the STT lever to address that imbalance.