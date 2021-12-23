CMS Info Systems IPO GMP: Check latest subscription status, expected listing price

New Delhi: CMS Info Systems’ initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.56 times on the third and last day of subscription on Thursday, December 23, receiving an impressive response from investors. The latest GMP of CMS Info Systems IPO and expected listing price suggests that investors receiving the shares against their offers are up for decent listing gains.

CMS Info Systems IPO’s Rs 1,100-crore public issue is a pure offer for sale (OFS) by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia. The price range of the IPO is Rs 205-216 per share.

The IPO is being managed by Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, Jefferies India, and JM Financial. CMS Info Systems IPO shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

CMS Info Systems IPO Subscription Status

CMS Info Systems IPO has so far received bids for about 5.86 crore shares against 3,75,60,975 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 1.86 times subscription. On the other hand, the non-institutional investors’ quota was subscribed a 42 per cent of the reserved portion.

CMS Info Systems IPO Latest GMP

Currently, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of CMS Info Systems IPO share stands at Rs 35.

CMS Info Systems IPO Expected Listing Price

CMS Info Systems IPO’s GMP currently stands at about Rs 35. With the price range of the IPO being Rs 205-216 per share, the share could list at about Rs 251 apiece at the upper end of the price range.

CMS Info Systems IPO Details

CMSInfo Systems offers cash management services including ATM services, and cash delivery and pick-up. The firm’s integrated business platform is supported by customised technology and process controls, which enables it to offer customers a wide range of tailored cash management and managed services solutions, PTI reported. Also Read: UIDAI opens new Aadhaar Kendra Seva in Varanasi --Check address, office hours and other details

The company also caters to a slew of outsourcing requirements for banks, financial institutions, organised retail and e-commerce companies in India. Also Read: New credit, debit card rules from 01 January 2022: Know how it impacts your transaction process