Cryogenics Manufacturer Inox India IPO: Check Price Band, Lot Size, Listing Date

India’s leading cryogenic tank manufacturers, Inox India is all set to issue its Initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 2.21 crore. The company is keeping the price band of the IPO between Rs 627-660 per share.

The IPO will open on December 14 and available for subscription until December 18. It is expected to be listed on both NSE and BSE on December 21, with the allotment of shares expected on December 19.

Inox India IPO Details

The minimum investment required for Inox India IPO is Rs 14,520. The major shareholders selling their shares under offer for sale (OFS) are Siddharth Jain with up to 10,437,355 equity shares, Pavan Kumar Jain with 5,000,000 equity shares and Nayantara Jain with up to 5,000,000 equity shares.

The IPO is backed by ICICI Securities limited and Axis Capital limited as the book running lead managers, while Kfin technologies limited is the registrar for the issue.

Founded in 1976, Inox India focuses mainly in the manufacturing of cryogenic equipment. The company’s business includes: Industrial Gas, Liquified Natural Gas, and Cryo Scientific.