हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Deccan Urban Co-op Bank: RBI puts Rs 1,000 withdrawal limit for next 6 months

The Reserve Bank of India has put restrictions on the Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd from granting fresh loans or accepting deposits on Friday (February 19). The Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd has been prohibited from making any fresh investments or incur any liability without taking permission from the Reserve Bank of India. 

Deccan Urban Co-op Bank: RBI puts Rs 1,000 withdrawal limit for next 6 months

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has put restrictions on the Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd from granting fresh loans or accepting deposits on Friday (February 19).

The Karnataka-based co-operative bank customers can not withdraw more than Rs. 1,000 from their savings account for the next six months. The Reserve bank of India in a statement said "Considering the bank's present liquidity position, a sum not exceeding Rs. 1,000 only of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn." It further added that the directions are set to remain in force for six months from the close of business on February 19, 2021 and are subject to review.

The Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd has been prohibited from making any fresh investments or incur any liability without taking permission from the Reserve Bank of India. 

"However, 99.58 per cent of the depositors are fully covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation insurance scheme," said the central bank. The RBI added that putting the bank under restrictions should not be mistaken as cancellation of its banking license.

The Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd will continue work under restrictions until its financial health improves. The Reserve Bank of India will think of modifications in the orders as per the conditions. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)Deccan Urban co-operative bank
Next
Story

Sensex tanks 435 points; Nifty gives up 15,000-mark

Must Watch

PT12M29S

Ladakh: India-China Corps Commander-level meeting to be held today