DOMS Industries IPO: Check Price Band, Issue Size, Allotment Date, Listing Date, And More

New Delhi: DOMS Industries, a renowned pencil-maker and writing instruments company, gears up for its initial public offering (IPO). The subscription window is set to open on December 13 and will run until December 15, offering the public a chance to be part of this much-anticipated financial milestone.

DOMS Industries IPO: Price Band And Issue Size

The IPO, valued at Rs 1,200 crores, comes with a price band ranging from Rs 750 to Rs 790 per share. This includes a fresh issue of Rs 350 crores and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 850 crores, providing investors with diverse options. (Also Read: 5 New IPOs This Week: Check Subscription Date, Allotment Date, Share Price, And More)

DOMS Industries IPO: Listing Date

The IPO is expected to hit both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on December 20. (Also Read: IPOs Coming This Week: Check A-Z About Upcoming Initial Public Offerings)

DOMS Industries IPO: Allotment Date

Share allotment details are likely to be finalized by December 18.

DOMS Industries IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP) Today

Market observers are buzzing about the unlisted shares of DOMS Industries currently trading Rs 385 higher in the grey market compared to its issue price.

This Rs 385 grey market premium (GMP) suggests a significant 48.73 percent listing gain expectation from the public issue. Keep in mind that GMP is subject to change based on market sentiments.

DOMS Industries IPO: Lot Size and Minimum Investment

For potential investors, the minimum lot size to apply for the DOMS Industries IPO is 18 shares. Retail investors should be prepared to invest a minimum amount of Rs 14,220.

If you fall under the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category, the minimum lot size is 15 lots (270 shares) with an investment amount of Rs 2,13,300. For Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), it stands at 71 lots (1,278 shares), requiring an investment of Rs 10,09,620.