Electronics Mart India shares dip 5.54 per cent after making debut at over 50 per cent premium

As anticipated, the Electronics Mart India shares made a strong debut on the stock market commanding a premium of over 50 per cent. However, the shares dipped by around 6 per cent at the end of the day, closing at Rs 84.45 apiece. As per BSE Sensex data, the shares of the stock made a debut at a premium of 50.59 per cent or Rs 89.40 per share. It touched a high of Rs 91 but at the end of the day, dropped 4.95 points to close at 84.45. The shares have listed in Group B.

At the NSE Nifty, the shares of Electronics Mart India made a debut at Rs 90 apiece or at a premium of over 52% as compared to its IPO issue price of Rs 59 per share. The stock closed at Rs 83.70 per share.

Earlier in the day, Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi had advised investors to maintain a stop loss of less than Rs 5 from the listing price.

Electronics Mart India's IPO subscribed 71.93 times and received bids for 449.53 crore shares against 6.25 crore shares on offer.

The shares were issued in a price band of Rs 56-59 per share.

Electronics Mart India aid that it aims to utilise the IPO money to fund its capital expenditure, support working capital requirements and pay the debt.

According to ICICI Direct, the Electronics Mart India (EMIL) is the fourth largest and one of the fastest-growing consumer durables and electronics retailers in India. "EMIL is the largest regional organised player in the southern region in revenue terms with dominance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The company registered a healthy revenue CAGR of ~17.9% in FY16-21. EMIL has remained profitable even during the pandemic while its EBITDA margin has been in the range of 6-7% over FY20-22," it said.

EMIL is currently associated with more than 70 electronic brands and has a long-standing relationship of more than 15 years with a certain number of brands which operate in product categories such as large appliances, mobiles, small appliances, IT and others.