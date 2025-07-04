Even China, India, Japan And Europe Together Can’t Match This Stock Market

New Delhi: America’s stock market has hit a size no one saw coming. Its scale now eclipses entire continents. Even if Europe, China, Japan, Hong Kong and India come together, they still fall short. The numbers reveal the gap. The speed of growth makes it more dramatic.

At the heart of this financial surge lies Wall Street. In just five years, the United States equity market has doubled. It is now worth $63.8 trillion. That figure alone beats the combined total of every other major market on the planet.

Goldman Sachs ran the numbers. Europe stands at $18.8 trillion. China and Hong Kong combined come in at $17.2 trillion. Japan trails at $7 trillion. Despite a solid rally, India has reached $5.3 trillion.

Altogether, these five major economies add up to around $48.3 trillion. Still far behind America’s $63.8 trillion equity powerhouse.

The breakdown gets more revealing.

The United Kingdom’s equity market is valued at $3.5 trillion. France is close behind at $3.3 trillion. Germany sits at $3 trillion. Spain and Italy hover around the $1 trillion mark. Brazil is next with $0.7 trillion. Mexico and South Africa follow, each with $0.4 trillion.

No one comes close. Not in scale. Not in momentum.

Much of this dominance has unfolded under Donald Trump’s presidency. His aggressive tariff regime shook global trade, yet the U.S. market kept climbing. The deadline to pause these tariffs ends on July 9. The world is on edge. Markets are bracing for turbulence. But America’s stock market keeps pushing higher.

The United States is not just the world’s largest economy. It is pulling further ahead in financial might. The sheer size of its equity market now doubles as a geopolitical force. Every ripple on Wall Street is felt worldwide.

In the race for global market dominance, the United States has created a gap no one is closing anytime soon.