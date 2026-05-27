Explained: Why India cancelled soymeal export deals for first time since 2021, what changed in trade

India Soymeal Export: Indian traders have cancelled soymeal export contracts for the first time since 2021 after a sudden rise in domestic soybean prices changed the direction of trade. Around 25,000 tonnes of soymeal export deals scheduled for May and June shipments have been cancelled, while traders have instead moved towards importing nearly 80,000 tonnes of soybeans from African countries.

The decision was taken after local soybean prices climbed over the past month and made it difficult for exporters to honour earlier commitments at previously agreed prices.

Soymeal is used as animal feed and is produced after oil is extracted from soybeans. The left over solid material, commonly known as soybean cake or meal, is considered one of the world’s major protein sources for livestock feed.

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Why traders cancelled export contracts

Trade sources said the jump in soybean prices in India pushed soymeal production costs much higher within a short period. As a result, exporters who had committed shipments earlier began suddenly facing heavy losses.

Two dealers working with international trading houses said on the condition of anonymity that the rise in costs made it nearly impossible for sellers to continue with old contracts.

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One of the sources told Reuters, “It was not possible for sellers to absorb an increase of $200 per tonne on their own. So, they mutually agreed with buyers to cancel May and June shipment deals.”

Known in commodity markets as “washouts”, such cancellations are uncommon in soymeal trade because prices usually do not move this fast within a short period. Sources said no penalties were imposed on the cancelled contracts.

Soymeal prices jump to four-year high

Local soymeal prices have increased by 41 percent within a month and touched Rs 66,000 per tonne, highest in the last four years. Traders said lower soybean production reduced local supplies, which pushed prices higher.

The jump in domestic prices also pushed Indian export offers much higher. According to trade sources, soymeal export offers for June loading have now reached nearly $695 per tonne on a free-on-board basis. Just a month ago, prices were around $475 per tonne.

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The rise in prices has affected India’s competitiveness in export markets. Buyers in Asian countries, who traditionally source soymeal from India, may now turn towards suppliers in North and South America for cheaper shipments.

African soybean imports increase

As soymeal exports slowed, Indian traders started increasing soybean imports from African countries. Vinod Jain, founder of agricultural products exporter Suraj Impex, said India is no longer getting fresh soymeal export orders because local prices have become too expensive.

India allows imports only of non-genetically modified soybeans. This limits sourcing mainly to a few African countries, including Benin, Niger, Togo and Nigeria. Non-GM soybean varieties are generally priced much higher than genetically modified soybean varieties sold in international markets.

Manoj Agrawal, managing director of Maharashtra Oil Extractions, said traders purchased African soybeans this month at prices ranging between $700 and $760 per tonne on a cost, insurance and freight basis for shipments arriving in India during June and July.

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Maharashtra Oil Extractions is involved in soymeal manufacturing and exports.

According to another trade source, Indian traders have purchased at least 80,000 tonnes of soybeans this month, and the procurement is still going on because local soybean prices are holding firm.

Supply concerns before new crop season

Traders and processors expect soybean supplies to be low for the next few months. Ashok Bhutada, a soybean processor based in Latur, Maharashtra, said supply shortages are likely to continue until the arrival of the new crop during September and October.

Because of this, traders are increasingly looking at African suppliers to meet the shortage and secure raw material for local processing.