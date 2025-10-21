From Rs 1 Lakh To Rs 14 Lakh: This 20-Year Nifty 50 Example Shows Why You Should Never Exit Early

New Delhi: A small investment in the stock market can create massive wealth — if you stay invested long enough. Chartered Accountant and financial educator Nitin Kaushik recently shared a compelling example on X (formerly Twitter) that highlights the magic of compounding and patience in equity investing.

Kaushik explained that an investment of Rs 1 lakh in the Nifty 50 index in 2005 would have grown to over Rs 14 lakh by 2025, reflecting a 14-fold increase in just 20 years. This translates to an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 14 percent. In comparison, the same amount parked in a traditional savings account earning 3.5–4 percent interest would have barely reached Rs 1.8 lakh in two decades — showing how inflation silently erodes idle savings.

He said the lesson is simple: “Corrections are opportunities, not reasons to panic. Those who remained invested through ups and downs built real wealth.”

Kaushik’s analysis underscores several key investing principles:

Start early and stay invested: Time is the biggest ally of compounding.

Don’t fear market volatility: Short-term falls are temporary; long-term returns are powerful.

Avoid emotional decisions: Panic selling often destroys long-term gains.

Let compounding work quietly: Reinvest dividends and stay consistent with SIPs or index funds.

The Nifty 50’s steady performance over two decades shows that disciplined investing in diversified equity indices can outperform most traditional instruments like FDs or savings accounts.

Kaushik’s message resonates strongly with retail investors — wealth creation doesn’t require timing the market, just time in the market. The longer you stay invested, the more compounding multiplies your returns.