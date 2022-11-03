Global Health Limited IPO; Check price band, allotment size, more

New Delhi: Hospital-chains group Global Health, which works under the brand name of ‘Medanta’ has opened its initial public offering (IPO) for a fresh issue of Rs 500 crores today. The company has fixed the band price for the IPO between Rs 319-336 per equity share. The face value of each share would be Rs 2. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to bring Rs 2,206 crore through the IPO.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 44 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The equity shares offered through Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange). Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and JM Financial Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers, the company informed in the statement.

Here are the key takeaways you need to know:

The Bidding Date

You can big for the IPO subscription between November 3 to November 7.

The Price Band

The company has fixed the price band between Rs 319-336 per equity share. The face value of each share would be Rs 2.

The allotment date

Global Health IPO allotted date is November 11

The listing date

Global Health IPO will list on both the leading exchanges BSE and NSE. Global Health IPO listing date likely is November 16.