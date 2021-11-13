Go Fashion IPO: Check price band, subscription dates, and future plans

New Delhi: Go Colors’ parent company Go Fashion (India) Ltd is all set for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) that comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,878,389 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Go Fashion India is said to be the first company to launch a brand exclusively for women's bottom-wear category. The company reportedly has a market share of about eight per cent in the branded women's bottom-wear market in the financial year 2020.

Go Fashion IPO Subscription Dates

Go Fashion IPO will open for public subscription starting from November 17 for three days to conclude on November 22. In a virtual press conference, Go Fashion IPO announced that anchor investors can start bidding for shares starting from November 16, 2021.

Go Fashion IPO Price Band

Go Fashion has said that it has fixed a price band of Rs 655-690 a share for its Rs 1,014-crore IPO. The company will rake in Rs 1,013.6 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Go Fashion IPO Future Plans

Go Fashion is planning to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to fund launch of 120 new exclusive brand outlets. The company will also use the funds to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

"We are going to raise around Rs 125 crore, which is going to roll out 120 stores in addition to the stores, which we are planning," said Go Fashion Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Gautam Saraogi. Go Fashion currently has about 459 EBOs located across 118 cities.

Saraogi said that the company has expanded its stores through a cluster-based expansion model and intends to continue to expand its presence by setting up new EBOs by following the COCO model that ensures better operational control over the stores.

"One of the things is good in our business is that cash generation is good. The kind of primary component we require for growth is little. Our internal accruals will support the expansion. We feel that raising about Rs 125 crore from primary will be enough for us to sustain growth in the years," he said.

