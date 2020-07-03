हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HDFC Life Insurance Company

HDFC Life shares jump 5% on Nifty 50 inclusion

On the BSE, it rose 4.42 per cent to settle at Rs 572.15.

HDFC Life shares jump 5% on Nifty 50 inclusion

New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company gained 5 per cent at close of trade on Friday after NSE said the firm will be included in the Nifty 50 index.

The stock jumped 5 per cent to close at Rs 575.75 on the NSE. During the day, it zoomed 7.60 per cent to Rs 589.60.

On the BSE, it rose 4.42 per cent to settle at Rs 572.15.

Vedanta will be dropped from NSE's benchmark index Nifty 50 and other indices from July 31 on account of the company's proposed voluntary delisting.

In its place, HDFC Life Insurance Company will be included in the Nifty 50 index, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement on Thursday.

Shares of Vedanta declined 0.28 per cent to close at Rs 106.10 on the NSE.

