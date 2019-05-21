close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Indices off record highs; Sensex slumps 383 points on profit booking

An intense selling was seen, barring initial hours, across sectors after market participants sensed that exit polls euphoria over BJP's likely win in the general election has already been factored in appropriately.

Indices off record highs; Sensex slumps 383 points on profit booking

Mumbai: Benchmark indices took U-turn from record high levels touched during early trade on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex tripping nearly 383 points and the NSE Nifty shedding over 119 points as investors hurried up to book profits.

An intense selling was seen, barring initial hours, across sectors after market participants sensed that exit polls euphoria over BJP's likely win in the general election has already been factored in appropriately.

After hitting an intra-day record high of 39,571.73, the 30-share index ended 382.87 points, or 0.97 percent, lower at 38,969.80. The gauge hit the day's low of 38,884.85.

In a similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty plunged 119.15 points, or 1.01 percent, to 11,709.10.

Tata Motors was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, dipping 7.05 percent, a day after the company posted a 49 percent decline in March quarter profit.

Maruti, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, SBI, PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Yes Bank and TCS too fell up to 3.25 percent.

On the other hand, RIL, HUL and Bajaj Finance ended in the green, rising up to 1.08 percent.

The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red in line with benchmarks, falling up to 0.84 percent.

Traders believe that though a profit-booking emerged at higher levels but election rally may continue if the election results come as per exit polls prediction.

On Monday, the 30-share index skyrocketed 1,421.90 points, or 3.75 percent, to 39,352.67, and the Nifty soared 421.10 points, or 3.69 percent, to 11,828.25.

The rally came after a majority of exit polls forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results of the seven-phase polls will be announced on May 23.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading marginally lower at 69.76 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 72.01 per barrel, higher by 0.04 percent.

Globally, bourses in Asia ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early deals.

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSensex
Next
Story

Tata Motors shares fall 6% post quarterly results

Must Watch

PT5M36S

Opposition knows that people have chosen Modi over No-Modi: Manoj Tiwari