Infosys Declares Rs 23 Interim Dividend For FY26; Record Date Set For October 27

New Delhi: Infosys Ltd, one of India’s largest IT services companies, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). The company informed exchanges that the record date to determine eligible shareholders has been fixed as Monday, October 27, 2025, while the dividend payment will be made on or after Friday, November 7, 2025.

This announcement came alongside the company’s Q2 FY26 results, where Infosys reported steady revenue growth driven by digital transformation deals and cost optimization measures. Despite global demand challenges, the IT major maintained profitability and continued its shareholder-friendly dividend policy.

Investors who wish to receive the interim dividend must ensure that they hold Infosys shares in their demat accounts on or before the record date. The stock will trade ex-dividend on Friday, October 24, 2025, meaning any purchase made after this date will not be eligible for the dividend.

Infosys has a consistent track record of rewarding shareholders through both dividends and buybacks. Over the past five years, the company has maintained a dividend payout ratio exceeding 70 percent, reflecting its strong cash flows and disciplined capital allocation strategy.

The interim dividend will be subject to taxation in the hands of shareholders, as per prevailing income-tax laws. The company will deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) wherever applicable.