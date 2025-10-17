Is There Trading On Dhanteras 2025? Check Stock Market Holiday And Muhurat Timings

New Delhi: As Diwali 2025 approaches, Indian stock exchanges — BSE, NSE, and MCX — have released their trading and holiday schedules. Every year, the markets hold a special Muhurat Trading session during Diwali, seen as an auspicious time to invest for wealth and prosperity.

Market Schedule Around Diwali

Saturday, October 18 (Dhanteras): Markets will remain closed as it falls on a weekend.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sunday, October 19: Regular Sunday holiday.

Monday, October 20: Normal trading resumes.

Tuesday, October 21 (Diwali – Laxmi Pujan): Markets closed for most of the day, but a special Muhurat Trading session will take place.

Wednesday, October 22 (Balipratipada): Markets will remain closed again.

Muhurat Trading 2025: Date and Timings

The Muhurat Trading session will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, during the afternoon.

This one-hour session is a symbolic tradition where investors make small or fresh investments to mark the beginning of the new financial year with good luck.

Trading schedule (tentative):

Pre-Open Session: 1:30 PM – 1:45 PM

Main Trading Session: 1:45 PM – 2:45 PM

Timings for other sub-sessions like block deals, call auctions, and closing will follow exchange guidelines.

Upcoming Market Holidays After Diwali

After the Diwali period, markets will stay closed on:

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 – Gurunanak Jayanti

Thursday, December 25, 2025 – Christmas

The Muhurat Trading session is a long-standing tradition symbolizing prosperity and positive beginnings in the financial year. Many investors participate even with small trades to celebrate Diwali in a financially meaningful way.