Kaka Industries IPO Set To Open Tomorrow; Should You Invest? Check Price Band, Issue Size, Market Lot, Face Value, GMP, & Other Key Details

New Delhi: Kaka Industries limited is all set to launch its fresh initial public offering (IPO) from July 10 to July 12 after getting a green signal from Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company aims to raise funds through equity shares while also provide a chance to invest in the business.

Kaka Industries limited IPO Issue Size:

The total number of shares being offered is 36,60,000.

Kaka Industries limited IPO Price Band:

The price range for the shares is set at ₹55.00 to ₹58.00 per share.

Kaka Industries limited IPO Face Value:

Each share has a face value of ₹10.00.

Kaka Industries limited IPO Tick Size:

The tick size, or the minimum price movement, is ₹1.00.

Kaka Industries limited IPO Market Lot:

The market lot represents the minimum number of shares that can be bought or sold in a single transaction, which in this case is 2000 shares.

Kaka Industries limited IPO Minimum Bid Quantity:

The minimum bid quantity is also set at 2000 shares.

Kaka Industries limited IPO Maximum Bid Quantity for Qualified Institutional Investors:

Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs) can bid for a maximum quantity of 3,468,000 shares.

Kaka Industries limited IPO Maximum Bid Quantity for Non-Institutional Investors:

Non-Institutional Investors can bid for a maximum quantity of 1,736,000 shares.

The Book Running Lead Manager for this offering is HEM SECURITIES LIMITED, and the Registrar responsible for managing the records of shareholders is Bigshare Services Private Limited. The Sponsor Bank involved in the process is Axis Bank Limited.

These details provide a snapshot of the Kaka Equity offering, allowing investors to understand the issue size, price range, bid quantity limits, and the key entities involved in managing the issuance process. It is important for potential investors to carefully review this information and consult with their financial advisors before making any investment decisions.