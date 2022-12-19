Kfin technologies ltd IPO opens today, Should you apply? Check price band, issue size, lot number, subscription period, more

New Delhi: Fin-tech KFin technologies IPO opened on Monday for subscription. The company announced its IPO for a fresh issue size of Rs 1500 crore. The subscription period will be available till December 21 at 4:45 pm. The company has fixed the price band of Rs 347-Rs 366.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Investors can subscribe to KFin technologies IPO. The minimum lot size is 40 shares or in multiple thereof. A retail investor can bid for 13 lots or 520 shares at maximum.

Those who have been allotted shares include Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Pinebridge Global Funds and Pari Washington India Master Fund Ltd.

Out of the total allocation of 1.84 crore equity shares to anchor investors, 69.67 lakh equity shares or around 38 per cent of the total were allocated to 8 domestic mutual funds through a total of 17 schemes, the data showed.

The company's IPO will be a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,500 crore by its existing promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd.

What is Kfin technologies limited?

KFin is a fin-tech company, specializing in Mutual fund, corporate registry, NPS and many more. It is the country's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds based on the number of asset management company (AMC) clients serviced as of September 2022. The firm provides services to 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, representing 59 per cent market share.