Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977203https://zeenews.india.com/markets/lenskart-ipo-opens-oct-31-with-price-band-of-rs-382-rs-402-profit-growth-details-inside-2977203.html
NewsBusinessMarkets
LENSKART IPO

Lenskart IPO Opens Oct 31 With Price Band of Rs 382–Rs 402 — Profit, Growth & Details Inside

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to expand company-owned stores, fund technology and cloud infrastructure, and support brand marketing and acquisitions. 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lenskart IPO Opens Oct 31 With Price Band of Rs 382–Rs 402 — Profit, Growth & Details InsideFile Photo

New Delhi: Eyewear giant Lenskart Solutions Ltd is set to launch its much-awaited IPO, with a price band of Rs 382–Rs 402 per share. The issue opens on October 31 and closes on November 4, while the shares are expected to list around November 10. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.7 crore shares by promoters and investors including SoftBank, Kedaara Capital, and Alpha Wave Ventures.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to expand company-owned stores, fund technology and cloud infrastructure, and support brand marketing and acquisitions. Lenskart currently operates 2,137 stores across 415 Indian cities and 669 stores globally. The brand has also built a strong presence in markets such as Southeast Asia, Japan, and the Middle East.

Financially, Lenskart’s performance has been robust. Its revenue rose from Rs 37,880 crore in FY23 to Rs 66,525 crore in FY25, marking strong year-on-year growth. The company also turned profitable in FY25, posting a net profit of Rs 297 crore after consecutive losses in previous years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Redseer, Lenskart is India’s largest organised eyewear retailer, holding a dominant market share. The Indian eyewear industry itself is projected to grow at a 13 percent CAGR, reaching Rs 1.48 lakh crore by FY2030, supported by rising urbanisation and higher spending on lifestyle and vision care.

However, investors should note key risks — including rising raw material costs, regulatory scrutiny under FEMA, and challenges in scaling operations globally.

With improving profitability, a growing customer base, and strong investor backing, the Lenskart IPO presents a high-growth opportunity — but one that calls for careful evaluation before subscribing.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

denim jacket
Women’s Denim That Redefine Everyday Style
maharashtra ats arrest
Maharashtra ATS Nabs Techie Over Al Qaeda Links
Donald Trump Ukraine Plan
Trump Pushes A ‘Battle Line’ Peace: A New Map For Ukraine Or A Gift To Russia?
Taliban Declares War On Pakistan
Taliban Declares War On Pakistan: Munir's Army Faces 'Death From Two Sides'
men mufflers
Men’s Mufflers for Effortless Winter Fashion
Men Boots
Men’s Boots That Redefine Class and Comfort !
China-US ties
30 Minutes, 2 Jets Down! China’s Secret Weapon Stuns America - Iran's Claim
Kerala NEP 2020
Why Kerala Reversed Stance On NEP 2020; Signs MoU To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Indian Army Sailing Vessel Triveni
India's Six Women Officers Make History No Nation Could Dream Of
checked skirts
Woolen Skirts to Elevate Your Everyday Look