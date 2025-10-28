Lenskart IPO Opens Oct 31 With Price Band of Rs 382–Rs 402 — Profit, Growth & Details Inside

New Delhi: Eyewear giant Lenskart Solutions Ltd is set to launch its much-awaited IPO, with a price band of Rs 382–Rs 402 per share. The issue opens on October 31 and closes on November 4, while the shares are expected to list around November 10. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.7 crore shares by promoters and investors including SoftBank, Kedaara Capital, and Alpha Wave Ventures.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to expand company-owned stores, fund technology and cloud infrastructure, and support brand marketing and acquisitions. Lenskart currently operates 2,137 stores across 415 Indian cities and 669 stores globally. The brand has also built a strong presence in markets such as Southeast Asia, Japan, and the Middle East.

Financially, Lenskart’s performance has been robust. Its revenue rose from Rs 37,880 crore in FY23 to Rs 66,525 crore in FY25, marking strong year-on-year growth. The company also turned profitable in FY25, posting a net profit of Rs 297 crore after consecutive losses in previous years.

According to Redseer, Lenskart is India’s largest organised eyewear retailer, holding a dominant market share. The Indian eyewear industry itself is projected to grow at a 13 percent CAGR, reaching Rs 1.48 lakh crore by FY2030, supported by rising urbanisation and higher spending on lifestyle and vision care.

However, investors should note key risks — including rising raw material costs, regulatory scrutiny under FEMA, and challenges in scaling operations globally.

With improving profitability, a growing customer base, and strong investor backing, the Lenskart IPO presents a high-growth opportunity — but one that calls for careful evaluation before subscribing.