Lenskart IPO Set For October 31–November 4: What Investors Need To Know

New Delhi: Eyewear retailer Lenskart is planning an initial public offering (IPO) with a valuation of around Rs 70,000 crore (USD 8 billion). The company will launch its IPO between October 31 and November 4, 2025, with anchor investors able to invest from October 30.

Lenskart is backed by big investors like SoftBank, Temasek, TPG, and KKR. The company is expected to raise a total of Rs 7,250–7,350 crore, combining fresh shares and shares sold by existing shareholders. Out of this, Lenskart plans to raise Rs 2,150 crore through new shares, which will be used for opening new stores, expanding technology, marketing, and paying lease deposits.

The company has been performing well financially. In FY25, Lenskart made a net profit of Rs297 crore, compared with a small loss of Rs 10 crore in FY24. Its revenue grew 23 percent to Rs 6,652 crore, and gross margins improved to around 69 percent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Currently, Lenskart has 2,723 stores globally (2,067 in India and 656 overseas) and plans to add 450 more stores in FY26. With strong growth and profits, this IPO is one of the most anticipated listings in India’s consumer market.