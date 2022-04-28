हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIC IPO

LIC IPO: 6.48 crore policyholders keen to buy shares -- Check price band, discount

6.48 crore policyholders are eligible to participate in the IPO if they open their DMAT accounts. 

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) initial public offer (IPO) will be open for subscriptions in the coming week. According to Rahul Jain, director of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in the Ministry of Finance, 6.48 crore LIC policyholders have shown interest to get LIC IPO shares. 

Jain said that the response to the IPO launch is wonderful. “We have some figures: 6.48 crore policyholders have linked their PAN number with the policy details up to the cut-off date (February 28, 2022),” Jain said.

According to Jain, the 6.48 crore policyholders are eligible to participate in the IPO if they open their DMAT accounts. “As of now, through the depositories, we could make out that around 1.21 crore DMAT accounts have been opened by the policyholders,” he said.

LIC IPO Price Band 

LIC has fixed a price band of Rs 902-Rs 949 per equity share for its upcoming initial public offer. The government is planning to raise Rs 21,000 crore through the issue.

LIC IPO Reservation for Policyholders 

LIC has reserved a 10 per cent IPO share for investors who hold a policy offered by the Life Insurance Company. “Whosoever is the policyholder, if they have linked their PAN with the policy details by February 28, they are eligible to participate in the LIC IPO through reservation category,” Jain said.

Moreover, in the reservation category, policyholders planning to buy LIC IPO shares can invest up to Rs 2 lakh. The limit for the retail category is also set at Rs 2 lakh. Also Read: Apple to manufacture iPhones worth Rs 47,000 crore in India: Will iPhone 12, 13 get cheaper?

LIC IPO Discount for Policyholders 

LIC policyholders would get Rs 60 discount per share in the IPO. This means that policyholders could get more returns from their investment in the much-awaited IPO shares. Also Read: Axis Bank Q4 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 4,117.8 crore

- With PTI inputs.

