Stock Market Live Updates: Adani Enterprises Could Be on its Way Out From Nifty 

Markets came back to positive territory in early morning trade after it dropped in the initial trade on Thursday. Led by firm global cues and foreign fund inflows the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 158.18 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 59,708.08 after it trimmed most of the intra-day gains. During the day, it had zoomed 1,223.54 points or 2 per cent to 60,773.44. In contrast, the broader NSE Nifty declined 45.85 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,616.30.

Markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a pro-middle class, pro-salaried class Budget, raising the personal income tax rebate limit, increasing small savings limit among her major announcements.

"Blueprint for India@100, the Union Budget 2023 is overall a balanced budget covering fiscal prudence, growth and inclusive development. The budget creates a sense of optimism with Indian economy expected to grow at 7% in FY2023 amidst the rest of the world staring at a recession. Happy to see high investment in Infra and capital expenditure," Ashwajit Singh, MD, IPE Global an international development consulting firm said.

