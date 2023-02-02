Stock Market Live Updates: Adani Enterprises Could Be on its Way Out From Nifty
Market watchers are also closely observing the excessive volatility triggered by the crash in Adani stocks, after the conglomerate called off its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) last night.
Markets came back to positive territory in early morning trade after it dropped in the initial trade on Thursday. Led by firm global cues and foreign fund inflows the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 158.18 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 59,708.08 after it trimmed most of the intra-day gains. During the day, it had zoomed 1,223.54 points or 2 per cent to 60,773.44. In contrast, the broader NSE Nifty declined 45.85 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,616.30.
Markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a pro-middle class, pro-salaried class Budget, raising the personal income tax rebate limit, increasing small savings limit among her major announcements.
"Blueprint for India@100, the Union Budget 2023 is overall a balanced budget covering fiscal prudence, growth and inclusive development. The budget creates a sense of optimism with Indian economy expected to grow at 7% in FY2023 amidst the rest of the world staring at a recession. Happy to see high investment in Infra and capital expenditure," Ashwajit Singh, MD, IPE Global an international development consulting firm said.
Here are the Live Updates from the Stock Market
Sensex ups 224 points; Nifty ends lower
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities told Zee Media that in the midst of the sharp fall in market capitalisation Adani Enterprises could be on its way out from the Nifty
Another major impact that could be seen in the next few quarters is that Adani Enterprises could be on its way out from the Nifty given the sharp fall in market capitalisation. So if the stock drags lower from here then there are high chances that it may be on its way out from Nifty.
Rating: ACCUMULATE
CMP: Rs 266
Target: Rs 300
Upside percentage: 13%
Rating: ACCUMULATE
CMP: Rs 1132
Target: Rs 1192
Upside percentage: 5%
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 504
Target: Rs 600
Upside percentage: 19%
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 150
Target: Rs 255
Upside percentage: 70%
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 823
Target: Rs 1150
Upside percentage: 40%
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 492
Target: Rs 700
Upside percentage: 42%
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 585
Target: Rs 850
Upside percentage: 45%
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 1,879
Target: Rs 3,000
Upside percentage: 60%
Management commentary on growth, market share, new products contribution and asset quality remains enthusing. Notably, the outlook on NIM seems to have undergone an upgrade with CIFC now aspiring to hold the margin. Our earnings estimates haven’t seen any meaningful revision, despite raising of growth assumptions, on building of higher opex and NIM compression. With asset quality under control, we don’t see any significant risk to 18-20% RoE delivery through FY23-25. Stock trades at 4.2x FY24 P/ABV and we retain constructive stance and an ADD rating.
Stock Market Live Updates: Adani FPO Recall Face Saver For the Group
"Adani group had limited options after the stock price crashed by 35% yesterday. Withdrawing of FPO acts as a face saver and adds to the reputation of the group. It was in the best interest of the investors to withdraw FPO as they would have suffered a loss of Rs 1,000 per share in a day. Now that FPO is out of the way and stock price is trading far below recent highs the group can think of buyback to boost investor confidence. However, there is limited scope for this given the high promoter holding and limited cash on books," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities
Recommendation: ADD
CMP: Rs 750
Target Price: Rs 840
Potential Return: +12.0%
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities commenting on Adani FPO recall has said that withdrawing of FPO acts as a face saver and adds to the reputation of the group
We cut FY23 and FY24 forecast by 10-13% on back of margin cuts in the range of 250-400bps. Albeit, we do not think Ajanta has lost any structural ability to generate 25% margin and view last 4 quarters as an aberration. Moreover, growth expectation in domestic business (+12%) and branded exports remain intact and with the hiring of 50% MRs (to 1200) creates better visibility on faster branded exports growth in FY24/25. While near term (Q4) outlook might be suppressed, we remain confident on underlying better margin trajectory next fiscal. Our BUY stays based on 25x FY24 EPS with revised TP Rs1,400 (earlier Rs1,575).
Stock Market Live Updates: Metals & Mining Sector, Market Outlook in Near Future
Aditya Welekar, Senior Research Analyst, Axis Securities has said that the budget announcements would affect the Metals & Mining Sector and market outlook in near future
"The Budget's focus on infrastructure deployment will support the metals and mining sector. Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (Rs 10,000 Cr/p.a.), which will create urban infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and PM Awas Yojana (Rs 0.79Lc Cr) will also support the metals demand as we go forward," he said
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 3,030
Target: Rs 4,000
Upside percentage: 32%
Recommendation: BUY
CMP: Rs 1,184
Target Price: Rs 1,400
Potential Return: +18%
Whirlpool’s standalone revenue came in below ours and consensus estimates with, revenue declining 18.3% yoy. This decline is largely on sluggish demand for the entry level products which is well known and primary sales to the dealers have been very minimal as channel inventory was high and they were gearing for new revamped product launches ahead of summer season. On the margin front, WHIRL continues to see gross margin erosion of 85bps yoy, as they were holding high-cost inventory with them. We have built in moderate estimates for FY24 and reduced our target multiple to 40x considering risk to the rural demand. We upgrade the stock to BUY with PT of Rs1,707 valuing it at 40x vs 45x earlier. There could be upside risk to our estimate if we see quick turnaround of rural markets.
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 456
Target: Rs 700
Upside percentage: 54%
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 611
Target: Rs 848
Upside percentage: 39%
Sensex, Nifty Live Updates: Experts Hail Pro-People Budget
B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities has appreciated FM Sitharaman for presenting a well-balanced Budget.
"We expect the markets to move higher on the back of pro-growth measures announced in the budget and less fear of the government crowding out private investments due to fiscal prudence shown by the government," he said
Recommendation: BUY
CMP: Rs 1,350
Target Price: Rs 1,707
Potential Return: +26.5%
Management reiterated growth expectations of 15% pa and expects RoA/RoE to trend above 3%/15% on a steady-state credit cost of near 2%. In our view, double-digit growth for Shriram Finance looks plausible considering buoyancy in used CV/CE/PV markets and immense scope to distribute the small enterprise loan (SEL) product through the network of erstwhile Shriram Transport. Aided by merger benefits and the borrowings construct (lower share of bank loans), the CoF is expected to increase only gradually over the next couple of quarters. We expect the co. to deliver 12-15% growth in AUM and earnings in FY24/25 with RoE of 15-16%. Basis this expectation and an undemanding valuation (1.2x P/ABV and 6.6x P/E on FY24 estimates), we rate the stock as BUY with 12m PT of Rs1685.
Recommendation: BUY
CMP: Rs 1,297
Target Price: Rs 1,685
Potential Return: +29.9%
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 510
Target: Rs 805
Upside percentage: 58%
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 323
Target: Rs 485
Upside percentage: 50%
We believe KECI is well poised to gain from upcoming opportunities in infrastructure segment given 1) diversified business model, 2) healthy market share in T&D segment, 3) excellent execution track record with strong parentage and 4) comfortable balance sheet. The stock is currently trading at 20.2x/12.2x/10.1x FY23E/FY24E/FY25E earnings. We roll forward our target multiple to FY25E with a revised target price of Rs634 valuing it at 14x FY25E EPS of Rs 45
Recommendation: BUY
CMP: Rs 457
Target Price: Rs 634
Potential Return: +39%
Stock Market Live Updates: Budget Very Positive For Markets
"Before the budget was presented, investors worried about a rise in capital gains. No change there, has also created a positive reaction," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD& CEO, NSE said
Stock Market Live Updates: NSE MD gives 10/10 rating to Budget
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD& CEO, NSE has rated the Budget 10/10. He said that overall the Budget by FM has been a very positive one for the markets
Rating: BUY
CMP: Rs 131
Target: Rs 151
Upside percentage: 18%
Stock Market Live Updates: Experts Comment on Fed Rate Hike
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities commenting on the Fed rate hike said that it is the first sign of a Dovish Fed.
"The US Fed hiked interest rates by a widely anticipated 25 bps. This marks yet another slowdown in the tightening interest rate cycle. However this time around the Fed Chief Jerome Powell gave first dovish hints. He accepted that if inflation comes down quickly then it will definitely play in to their policy meetings. This was a good enough sign that we might be almost at the end of the rate hike cycle given that inflation is speeding down swiftly. US stock markets cheered dovish remarks from the Fed since cost of capital is on its way down," he added
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Stocks Jump
Asian stocks jumped on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a “disinflationary” process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak
U.S. crude rose 0.93% to $77.12 per barrel and Brent was at $83.48, up 0.77%
