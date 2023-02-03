Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watch Today
Equity markets witnessed mixed trends on Thursday, with the Sensex climbing over 224 points, while the NSE Nifty dipped almost 6 points in a see-saw session.
Markets climbed in initial trade on Friday amid a strong rally in the US markets and buying in banking counters.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 481.94 points to 60,414.18. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 118.05 points to 17,728.45.
From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC and State Bank of India were among the major winners. Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Nestle were among the laggards.
Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said that The immediate sentiment is likely to remain weak as long as Nifty remains below its 9 EMA which is placed at 17758 levels.
"The bears continued to be at the helm and the Nifty witnessed a gap-down opening on Thursday, February 2, 2023, where prices formed an intraday low at 17,445.95 in the first 5 mins candle. Prices protected their initial intraday low and traded sideways with above-average volatility throughout the day."
He added that prices on the daily chart are continuously showing an effort to close above their 200 EMA which is placed at 17,550 levels. From the past five days Nifty is hovering within the range of 17,900 – 17,400 levels. Any breakout or breakdown above or below the mentioned levels will trigger the next directional move in the benchmark index.
Stock Market Live Updates: Top Stocks Recommended by JARVIS Invest
Based on the announcement, JARVIS, an AI-tool, extracted the sentiment from the Budget speech's highlights and gave its users recommendations for the top 10 stocks and industries listed below:
The unveiling of the Union Budget for 2023–2024 had a favourable effect on Indian stocks. Participants in the stock market will, in general, value an emphasis on fiscal consolidation over mid- or short-term measures, AI-tool JARVIS maintains
"Going forward, we would advocate for the participants to keep a close tab on the mentioned levels and avoid undue risk in the market. Even though the indices are not doing much, sector churning is visible in the broader market, and hence one should focus on identifying such potential movers and trading accordingly," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd
"On the technical front, no sign of respite was seen in the index as it struggled in a tight range. The 200-day SMA is much closer now, and with the ongoing lackluster participation of the bulls, there could be a higher probability of it being tested. As far as levels are concerned, the pivotal support of 17500 remains the key support, and any breakthrough could open room for the 200 SMA, which is placed around the 17290-odd level. While on the higher end, until we decisively surpass the 17700-17800 zone, such timidity is likely to continue," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd
Stock Market Live Updates: Technical & Derivatives Report by Angel One Ltd
"The Indian equity market had a bleak start on the day of weekly expiry, taking cues from the SGX Nifty and continuing its hustle throughout the day. The benchmark index Nifty50 remained in a slender range at the lower levels, followed by some volatility in the latter half of the weekly expiry session, resulting in a muted closure. The Nifty index corrected 0.03 percent from its previous day’s close and settled slightly above the 17600 level," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd
Stock Market Live Updates: S&P 500 End Higher
A more dovish-than-expected statement from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell buoyed equities, and Meta Platforms shares jumped on strict cost cuts, helping the Nasdaq and S&P 500 conclude the day higher and reach about five-month highs
Stock Market Live Updates: Nikkei Opens Higher
Early trading saw the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rise 0.29 percent, or 78.97 points, to 27,481.02, while the larger Topix index dipped 0.02 percent, or 0.34 points, to 1,964.83.
