Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watch Today

Markets climbed in initial trade on Friday amid a strong rally in the US markets and buying in banking counters.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 481.94 points to 60,414.18. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 118.05 points to 17,728.45.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC and State Bank of India were among the major winners. Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Nestle were among the laggards.

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said that The immediate sentiment is likely to remain weak as long as Nifty remains below its 9 EMA which is placed at 17758 levels.

"The bears continued to be at the helm and the Nifty witnessed a gap-down opening on Thursday, February 2, 2023, where prices formed an intraday low at 17,445.95 in the first 5 mins candle. Prices protected their initial intraday low and traded sideways with above-average volatility throughout the day."

He added that prices on the daily chart are continuously showing an effort to close above their 200 EMA which is placed at 17,550 levels. From the past five days Nifty is hovering within the range of 17,900 – 17,400 levels. Any breakout or breakdown above or below the mentioned levels will trigger the next directional move in the benchmark index.

