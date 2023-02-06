Stock Market Live Updates: Shares to Watch Today

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rallied over 1 per cent on Friday due to heavy buying in banking and financial counters amid mixed trend in the global markets.



The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 909.64 points or 1.52 per cent to settle at 60,841.88. During the day, it jumped 973.1 points or 1.62 per cent to 60,905.34. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 243.65 points or 1.38 per cent to end at 17,854.05.



There will be a number of significant events taking place this week.

"To begin with, we have a balance of trade data of two major economies, the US, and the UK. China will publish its M-o-M and Y-o-Y inflation figures. The UK will also reveal GDP and three-month average GDP figures. Investors across the world will keenly watch these numbers since they will decide the direction of global indices," Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities said.



Stay Tuned for Live Updates on Stock Market