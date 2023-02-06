Stock Market Live Updates: Shares to Watch Today
Reserve Bank of India’s two-day MPC meeting will be taking the center stage starting today.
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rallied over 1 per cent on Friday due to heavy buying in banking and financial counters amid mixed trend in the global markets.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 909.64 points or 1.52 per cent to settle at 60,841.88. During the day, it jumped 973.1 points or 1.62 per cent to 60,905.34. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 243.65 points or 1.38 per cent to end at 17,854.05.
There will be a number of significant events taking place this week.
"To begin with, we have a balance of trade data of two major economies, the US, and the UK. China will publish its M-o-M and Y-o-Y inflation figures. The UK will also reveal GDP and three-month average GDP figures. Investors across the world will keenly watch these numbers since they will decide the direction of global indices," Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities said.
S&P 500 futures ESc1 dipped 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures NQc1 lost 0.3% as the stellar January payrolls report forced investors to price in the risk of more hikes from the Federal Reserve, and less chance of cuts later in the year. Futures are almost fully priced for a quarter-point rate rise in March, and likely another in May, leaving the peak at 5.0% from 4.9% ahead of the jobs data
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Shares Ease
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%, with South Korea down 1.0%. Japan's Nikkei added 1.1%
Stock Market Live Updates: Investors Remain Vigilant
Considering the number of key events this week, investors are advised to remain vigilant and prudent in their investing picks said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities
