Stock Market Live Updates: Shares to Watch Today

All eyes will be on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das when he unveils the outcome of the monetary policy today.

Due to selling in FMCG, metal, and auto sectors as a result of growing fears over interest rate hikes by central banks, the benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended the day lower on Tuesday.

The 30-share BSE barometer dropped by 220.86 points, or 0.37 percent, to settle at 60,286.04. Despite conflicting global trends, the index opened unchanged. Throughout the day, it fluctuated between 60,655.14 and 60,063.49 points.

The National Stock Exchange's broader Nifty index decreased by 43.10 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at 17,721.50; 31 of its scrips experienced negative closing prices. During the session, the index moved between a high of 17,811.15 and a low of 17,652.55.

