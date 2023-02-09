Stock Market Live Updates: Shares to Watch Today

Markets ended higher by more than 0.5 percent on Wednesday following purchasing in IT, financial, and energy companies after the RBI paused the pace of interest rate hikes.

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst SAMCO Securities, said, “NIFTY made a strong attempt on Wednesday to move above its consolidation zone."

On the daily scale, the index is trading within the falling channel pattern and is hovering near its 9 & 21 EMA, which is placed at 17,785 & 17, 868 levels respectively. Nifty is still moving within the big budget-day candle from the past five trading sessions, Patil added.

"Technically, Nifty is gathering momentum, reviving bullish hopes, for a test of near-term resistance at 18,000 levels. On the lower side, immediate support for the prices is placed at 17,650 levels," he said.