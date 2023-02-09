topStoriesenglish2571216
Stock Market Live Updates: Shares to Watch Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex recovered from a two-day decline to settle at 60,663.79, up 377.75 points, or 0.63 percent, with 24 of its members reporting advances.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

Markets ended higher by more than 0.5 percent on Wednesday following purchasing in IT, financial, and energy companies after the RBI paused the pace of interest rate hikes.

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst SAMCO Securities, said, “NIFTY made a strong attempt on Wednesday to move above its consolidation zone."

On the daily scale, the index is trading within the falling channel pattern and is hovering near its 9 & 21 EMA, which is placed at 17,785 & 17, 868 levels respectively. Nifty is still moving within the big budget-day candle from the past five trading sessions, Patil added.

"Technically, Nifty is gathering momentum, reviving bullish hopes, for a test of near-term resistance at 18,000 levels. On the lower side, immediate support for the prices is placed at 17,650 levels," he said.

09 February 2023
09:26 AM

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold traded at $1,872.48 per ounce

09:21 AM

Brent crude futures eased 0.2% to $84.90 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also settled 0.1% lower at $78.36

09:20 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Shares Lower

China’s blue chips eased 0.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.2%, weighed by a larger fall of 0.7% in tech stocks. On Wednesday, Alphabet Inc shares fell 7.7% after its new AI chatbot Bard delivered an incorrect answer in a promotional video, dragging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower by more than 1%.

 

09:19 AM

Share Market Live Updates: Asian Shares Lower 

Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.3%.

