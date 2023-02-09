Stock Market Live Updates: Shares to Watch Today
The 30-share BSE Sensex recovered from a two-day decline to settle at 60,663.79, up 377.75 points, or 0.63 percent, with 24 of its members reporting advances.
Markets ended higher by more than 0.5 percent on Wednesday following purchasing in IT, financial, and energy companies after the RBI paused the pace of interest rate hikes.
Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst SAMCO Securities, said, “NIFTY made a strong attempt on Wednesday to move above its consolidation zone."
On the daily scale, the index is trading within the falling channel pattern and is hovering near its 9 & 21 EMA, which is placed at 17,785 & 17, 868 levels respectively. Nifty is still moving within the big budget-day candle from the past five trading sessions, Patil added.
"Technically, Nifty is gathering momentum, reviving bullish hopes, for a test of near-term resistance at 18,000 levels. On the lower side, immediate support for the prices is placed at 17,650 levels," he said.
Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold traded at $1,872.48 per ounce
Brent crude futures eased 0.2% to $84.90 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also settled 0.1% lower at $78.36
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Shares Lower
China’s blue chips eased 0.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.2%, weighed by a larger fall of 0.7% in tech stocks. On Wednesday, Alphabet Inc shares fell 7.7% after its new AI chatbot Bard delivered an incorrect answer in a promotional video, dragging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower by more than 1%.
Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.3%.
