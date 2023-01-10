bse nse sensex today live nifty stock market updates 10 January trending shares today in share market Canara bank, HUL, HCL tech, M&M , SAIL, Federal Bank

topStoriesenglish
The information technology (IT) stocks did well following overnight gains on the Nasdaq and ahead of TCS quarterly numbers in the evening, he said.

After three days of a losing streak, Nifty on Monday turned positive on global cues, said a senior official of HDFC Securities.

"At close, Nifty was up 1.35 per cent, or 241.8 points, at 18,101.2. Volumes on the NSE continued to be on the lower side," HDFC Securities` Head, Retail Research, Deepak Jasani said.

On the other hand, the BSE Sensex gained 1.41 percent and closed at 60,747.31. Except for Nifty Consumer Durables, all of Nifty`s sectors ended in green. Nifty IT, Nifty AUTO and Nifty METAL were the leading sectors with 2.71 per cent, 1.19 per cent and 1.33 per cent, respectively, said Choice Broking.

