Stock market live updates: Asian equities edge higher, dollar steady
Heavyweights such as TCS -- which reported its quarterly results the previous day, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance were the top drags on headline indices.TCS shares were down by 1% yesterday.
Indian stock market gave up Monday gains on Tuesday to close in red amid high selling pressure and mixed global cues. NSE Nifty 50 closed at 17,914 by shedding 187 points or 1.03% while BSE Sensex dropped by 631 points to close at 60,115.
Domestic markets were negatively impacted by it stocks on Tuesday as trading resumed amid conflicting global indications.
Indian leading indices started the day in the green but quickly surrendered its gains. The broad market Nifty50 was trading at 18,053.20, down 48 points or 0.27 percent, while the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 60,548.24, down 200 points or 0.33 percent in early trade. Banking index Nifty Bank was trading at 42,420.55 after falling 160 points, or 0.38 percent.
After three days of a losing streak, Nifty on Monday turned positive on global cues, said a senior official of HDFC Securities. The information technology (IT) stocks did well following overnight gains on the Nasdaq and ahead of TCS quarterly numbers in the evening, he said.
On the other hand, the BSE Sensex gained 1.41 percent and closed at 60,747.31. Except for Nifty Consumer Durables, all of Nifty`s sectors ended in green. Nifty IT, Nifty AUTO and Nifty METAL were the leading sectors with 2.71 per cent, 1.19 per cent and 1.33 per cent, respectively, said Choice Broking.
Stock market live updates: US crude falls
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 4.241%. U.S. crude fell 0.71% to $74.59 per barrel and Brent was at $79.56, down 0.67% on the day.
Stock market live updates: Foreign exchange market report
Australian dollar was 0.3% higher after data showed the annual pace of inflation had increased to 7.3% in November. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.2%. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, rose 0.058% to 103.31, hovering close to seven-month low. The Japanese yen weakened 0.05% to 132.33 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2146, down 0.07% on the day. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.3 basis points to 3.606%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 1.5 basis points to 3.739%.
Stock market live updates: China's stocks opened 0.1% higher
China's stocks opened 0.1% higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.6% at the start of the day. Overnight, US stocks ended higher as investors heaved a sigh of relief after Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained in a speech from commenting on rate policy but said the Fed's independence was essential for it to battle inflation.
Stock market live updates: Nikkei gains 1 percent
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.28% higher, while Japan's Nikkei gained 1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.80%.
Stock market live updates: Asian shares subdued
Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
