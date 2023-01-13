topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessMarkets
BSE

Stock market live updates: Asian stocks rise as as investors cheer slowdown in US inflation

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 147.47 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 59,958.03. During the day, it declined 473.18 points or 0.78 per cent to 59,632.32 yesterday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 08:54 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Stock market live updates: Asian stocks rise as as investors cheer slowdown in US inflation
LIVE Blog

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed with losses in a choppy trade on Thursday as investors preferred a cautious approach ahead of inflation and industrial production data to be released later in the day.

Unabated foreign fund outflows also hit the investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 147.47 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 59,958.03. During the day, it declined 473.18 points or 0.78 per cent to 59,632.32.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 37.50 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 17,858.20.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and ITC were among the major laggards.

UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Maruti, Nestle and HDFC were among the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading higher in mid-session deals. Markets in the US ended in the positive territory on Wednesday. “The US inflation data expected tonight will be market moving,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Stay with us for live updates on stock market

13 January 2023
08:54 AM

Stock market live updates: Oil extends gains 

Oil extended gains overnight – helped, too, by optimism about China’s reopening – and Brent crude futures were broadly steady at $83.82 in Asia morning trade

08:53 AM

Stock market live updates: Nasdaq hits one-month high

The Nasdaq hit a one-month high. The U.S. dollar dropped 0.9% to a nine-month low of $1.0868 per euro and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose to a roughly five-month high at $0.6984

08:53 AM

The dollar slipped broadly, U.S. treasuries rallied and assets seen as risky, such as stocks and cryptocurrencies, rose

 

08:52 AM

The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds breached its new cap of 0.5% on Friday morning trade at 0.53%. The BOJ was making unscheduled bond purchases in response

 

08:52 AM

Stock market live updates: Nikkei fell, Yen surged

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4% and the yen, which surged 2.7% against the dollar overnight, kept going and rose about 0.2% further to 128.65 per dollar. It is up 6% in little more than three weeks since the Bank of Japan stunned markets by widening the band around its 10-year bond yield target

08:52 AM

Stock market live updates: Asian stocks rise  

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% to hit a new seven-month high and were headed for a third consecutive week of gains

08:50 AM

Stock market live updates: Asian stocks rise  

Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors cheered a slowdown in U.S. inflation, while the yen hit a seven-month high and Japanese bond yields broke above the central bank’s target as markets challenged Tokyo’s commitment to loose monetary policy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?