Stock market live updates: Asian stocks rise as as investors cheer slowdown in US inflation
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 147.47 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 59,958.03. During the day, it declined 473.18 points or 0.78 per cent to 59,632.32 yesterday.
Trending Photos
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed with losses in a choppy trade on Thursday as investors preferred a cautious approach ahead of inflation and industrial production data to be released later in the day.
Unabated foreign fund outflows also hit the investor sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 147.47 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 59,958.03. During the day, it declined 473.18 points or 0.78 per cent to 59,632.32.
The broader NSE Nifty fell 37.50 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 17,858.20.
From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and ITC were among the major laggards.
UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Maruti, Nestle and HDFC were among the major winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.
Equity exchanges in Europe were trading higher in mid-session deals. Markets in the US ended in the positive territory on Wednesday. “The US inflation data expected tonight will be market moving,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Stay with us for live updates on stock market
Stock market live updates: Oil extends gains
Oil extended gains overnight – helped, too, by optimism about China’s reopening – and Brent crude futures were broadly steady at $83.82 in Asia morning trade
Stock market live updates: Nasdaq hits one-month high
The Nasdaq hit a one-month high. The U.S. dollar dropped 0.9% to a nine-month low of $1.0868 per euro and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose to a roughly five-month high at $0.6984
The dollar slipped broadly, U.S. treasuries rallied and assets seen as risky, such as stocks and cryptocurrencies, rose
The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds breached its new cap of 0.5% on Friday morning trade at 0.53%. The BOJ was making unscheduled bond purchases in response
Stock market live updates: Nikkei fell, Yen surged
Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4% and the yen, which surged 2.7% against the dollar overnight, kept going and rose about 0.2% further to 128.65 per dollar. It is up 6% in little more than three weeks since the Bank of Japan stunned markets by widening the band around its 10-year bond yield target
Stock market live updates: Asian stocks rise
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% to hit a new seven-month high and were headed for a third consecutive week of gains
Stock market live updates: Asian stocks rise
Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors cheered a slowdown in U.S. inflation, while the yen hit a seven-month high and Japanese bond yields broke above the central bank’s target as markets challenged Tokyo’s commitment to loose monetary policy
More Stories