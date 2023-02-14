bse nse sensex today live nifty stock market updates 14 February trending shares today in share market ITC, Dabur, Titan, NTPC, HIND OIL EXP, BAJAJ AUTO, LARSEN TOUBRO, LT

topStoriesenglish2573039
Sensex fell by about 251 points on Monday due to significant selling pressure in IT and bank equities and a choppy global market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell for a second straight session, ending 250.86 points or 0.41 percent lower at 60,431.84. The index fluctuated throughout the day, reaching a top of 60,740.95 and a low of 60,245.05.

Similar to this, the NSE Nifty, a wider index, lost 85.60 points or 0.48 percent to end at 17,770.90.

SBI, which dropped 2.83 percent, was the biggest loss in the Sensex pack, followed by Infosys, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Axis Bank. Titan, L&T, NTPC, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, ITC, and HDFC Twins, on the other hand, were among the notable winners, jumping as much as 1.97%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined up to 1.25 percent in the overall market.

Here are the live updates of Stock Market

14 February 2023
09:06 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Shares Bounce

Asian shares tracked a bounce on Wall Street on Tuesday. Yen recouped losses as Japan nominated a new central bank governor

