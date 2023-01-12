Stock market live updates: Stocks to watch today

topStoriesenglish
Benchmark indices ended flat in the highly volatile session on Wednesday, January 11.

At Close, the Sensex was down 9.98 points or 0.02% at 60,105.50, and the Nifty was down 18.50 points or 0.10% at 17,895.70. About 1830 shares have advanced, 1566 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma, BPCL, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Divis Labs, Apollo Hospitals and HUL.

On the sectoral front, selling was seen in the FMCG, auto, pharma, power and oil & gas, while buying was seen in the bank, metal and information technology names.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.

